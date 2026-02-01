Rafah Crossing Reopens to Gaza Residents After Yearlong Closure

The Rafah border crossing reopened on Sunday, 1 February, allowing movement between Gaza and Egypt for the first time since Israeli forces took control of the crossing in May 2024, according to a statement Israel made on Friday, 30 January.

The crossing, Gaza’s main gateway to the outside world for its more than two million residents, reopens on a limited basis and under strict restrictions. Movement in and out of Gaza is expected to resume on Monday, 2 February, for the first time in about a year, according to reports citing Palestinian and Israeli officials.

It will operate under a strict security system managed by several parties. Palestinian staff will manage the crossing under the supervision of a European Union (EU) mission, while travelers will undergo initial identity checks by the EU team, followed by security procedures overseen by Israeli authorities in areas controlled by the Israeli military, according to reports.

The Rafah crossing will reopen under a strict security system managed by several parties. Security measures will require travelers to obtain prior approval from Israel’s security agency, Shin Bet, with Egypt submitting names for clearance. Remote monitoring will use facial recognition and advanced surveillance systems, with Israeli personnel present only for stricter inspections when entering Gaza. Daily crossings will initially be limited to a few hundred people, with numbers expected to rise as the crossing is further developed.

The announcement comes as residents of the besieged and devastated enclave, along with the United Nations and humanitarian organizations, have been pressing for the crossing to reopen amid worsening humanitarian conditions.

According to Egyptian officials, the deadlock stemmed largely from Israel’s push to use the Rafah crossing primarily for departures from Gaza. Egypt, they said, held its position, declining to operate its side of the crossing unless Palestinians were also allowed to return to the enclave.

The conflict in Gaza began on 7 October 2023 and has killed more than 71,500 Palestinians and left over 171,000 others injured, as the humanitarian crisis in the enclave continues to worsen, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.