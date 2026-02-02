Egypt Win 10th African Handball Title After Big Victory Over Tunisia

Egypt’s national handball team won the African Men’s Handball Championship on Saturday 31 January after beating Tunisia 37–24 in the final, played in Kigali, Rwanda.

After the win, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi congratulated the team in a post on his official Facebook page, praising the players and staff for their achievement and for making Egyptians proud. The President stated that the accomplishment showcases determination and persistence, underscoring Egypt’s status as one of the leading handball nations in Africa and worldwide. He also voiced his pride in the team and wished them ongoing success in the years ahead.

The Pharaohs were in control from the start of the match. They finished the first half ahead 17–10 and continued their strong performance in the second half, increasing the gap and securing a comfortable win. With this victory, Egypt claimed their 10th African title and their fourth in a row, equaling Tunisia as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

On their way to the final, Egypt defeated Cape Verde 32–26 in the semi-finals. Tunisia reached the final after beating Algeria 33–24. In the group stage, Egypt finished top of Group I with six points and ended the main round with a huge 48–22 win over Nigeria.

Cape Verde won the bronze medal after defeating Algeria 29–23 in the third-place match. Egypt, Tunisia, Angola, Cape Verde and Algeria all qualified for the 2027 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship in Germany.