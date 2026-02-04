Egypt and Sudan Stand Firm Against Atrocities

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met with Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohieddin Salem in Cairo on 3 February to discuss the ongoing civil war in Sudan, which has pitted the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

The talks focused on the escalating humanitarian crisis, regional security implications, and efforts to support a political resolution to the conflict, which has displaced millions and destabilized Sudan and its neighbors.

Abdelatty condemned what he described as “horrific atrocities and violations” committed in Darfur and Khartoum, as well as in other conflict-affected areas of Sudan, and called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, stressing the urgent need for unhindered humanitarian access to civilians trapped by the fighting.

This dialogue is part of ongoing efforts to secure a thorough resolution to the Sudanese crisis, guided by the strategic relations that bind the two afore-mentioned neighboring countries.

The ministers reaffirmed their rejection of any efforts to partition Sudan, emphasizing their commitment to the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This meeting was a directive from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, in an effort to enhance bilateral consultations.

During the meeting, both Abdelatty and Salem expressed mutual appreciation for their nations’ cooperation and the significance of integrated regional efforts.

Abdelatty emphasized the need for greater coordination with international bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, to mobilize humanitarian support and foster a conducive environment for a political resolution meeting the aspirations of the Sudanese people.

Tamim Khallaf, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson, highlighted the importance of acknowledging the urgency of an effective humanitarian pathway to ensure that aid reaches those in need.

In response, Salem praised Egypt’s unwavering support through political and humanitarian initiatives, noting Cairo’s ongoing relief efforts, including medical aid.