Locally Manufactured Smartphone Prices Rise in Egypt After End of Customs Exemption

Smartphones manufactured in Egypt have seen noticeable price increases in recent weeks, rising by an estimated 5 percent to 15 percent, according to the Mobile Phone Traders Division of the Giza Chamber of Commerce.

The increase affects several popular brands assembled locally and comes at a time when demand in the mobile phone market remains subdued. Some companies, including Oppo and Honor, have already adjusted their prices upward, while distributors expect other brands to follow in the coming period. Retailers say the changes are being felt across different price segments, limiting options for consumers who were already cautious about spending.

The latest increases followed a government decision to end a customs exemption that previously allowed Egyptians returning from abroad to bring in one mobile phone for personal use without paying duties. Now, if you’ve purchased a phone abroad, you only get 90 days of being able to use it in Egypt before you have to pay Customs. So, the government was encouraging people to buy local phones which have now increased in price.

Mohamed El-Haddad, head of the Mobile Phone Traders Division, criticized the increases, describing them as excessive under current market conditions. He argued that some manufacturers are taking advantage of the situation despite benefiting from government incentives aimed at supporting local production. El-Haddad also questioned the price differences between locally assembled phones and imported alternatives.

He called on the government to reconsider the classification of smartphones as luxury goods, noting that this designation increases taxes and customs-related costs, which are ultimately reflected in retail prices. He said that smartphones are essential, particularly as Egypt’s education system increasingly relies on digital platforms and mobile access. According to El-Haddad, removing smartphones from this category could help ease price pressures.

Traders have also urged authorities to strengthen oversight of pricing practices. Calls have been made for closer coordination between the Competition Protection Authority, the Consumer Protection Agency, and chambers of commerce to ensure fair competition and prevent unjustified price increases.

Meanwhile, the government continues to promote local manufacturing through the “Egypt Makes Electronics” initiative. Egypt produced around 10 million mobile phones in 2025 and aims to increase output to 15 million units in 2026, as part of broader efforts to expand domestic electronics production.