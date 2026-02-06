MP Calls for Legal Protection for Egypt’s Delivery Workers

Member of Parliament Maha Abdel Nasser submitted a briefing request on Thursday, 5 January, urging the government to regulate the delivery sector and provide legal and insurance protections for its workers, the Egyptian Social Democratic Party said in a statement. In her request, Abdel Nasser said delivery workers face high occupational risks while working largely without legal cover or social insurance, despite the rapid expansion of delivery services across Egypt. She defined delivery workers as individuals delivering goods and services through digital platforms, restaurants, shops, intermediary offices, or independently, using motorcycles, bicycles, or cars, often under flexible or irregular work arrangements. Citing data from the Ministry of Social Solidarity’s “Your Way is Safe” initiative launched in August 2022, Abdel Nasser said Egypt has at least six million delivery workers, noting the figure may have increased since then. According to data referenced in the briefing request, 63 percent of delivery workers have been exposed to accidents or injuries while working, while only 2 percent received compensation. The data also showed that 80 percent work without written contracts, 97 percent lack social insurance, and only 12 percent have any form of health…



