Dusty and Strong Winds Expected Across Egypt From Friday

Egypt is bracing for several days of unstable weather starting today, 13 February, with strong winds, blowing dust, and rough seas expected across much of the country, according to the Egyptian Meteorological Authority.

In a statement covering Friday through Wednesday, the authority warned that winds could reach 50–60 km/h in many areas, stirring up sand and dust and reducing visibility to below 500 metres in some places. The conditions come alongside a temporary rise in temperatures nationwide.

Dusty conditions are expected to continue through Saturday, with intermittent strong winds likely from Sunday to Wednesday.

The authority also warned of disruptions to maritime navigation, particularly in the Mediterranean. Wave heights are expected to range between 2.5 and 3.5 metres along several coastal areas, while waves in the Gulf of Suez and the Gulf of Aqaba could reach up to 4 metres.

Despite the instability, temperatures on Friday will remain relatively warm. Highs in Greater Cairo and Lower Egypt are expected to range between 26°C and 28°C, while Upper Egypt may see temperatures climb as high as 34°C.

The EMA urged residents to take precautions, including avoiding standing under trees or near unstable structures during strong winds, and advised drivers to remain cautious due to reduced visibility, especially in western areas.