Egypt Reaffirms Support for Sudan as El-Sisi Hosts Al-Burhan in Cairo

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Sudan’s unity and stability during talks in Cairo with General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the head of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, amid continued conflict and humanitarian deterioration in the country.

General Al-Burhan arrived in the Egyptian capital on Thursday for high-level talks with the Egyptian leadership, where he was formally received by President El-Sisi at the Ittihadiya Palace. The visit included an official reception ceremony, followed by expanded discussions between delegations from both countries.

According to the Egyptian presidency, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral relations and coordination on regional security issues, particularly developments in Sudan. The discussions also addressed ways to deepen cooperation “in a manner that reflects the aspirations of the two peoples to achieve integration and mutual development.”

Sudan has been gripped by conflict since April 2023, with fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces displacing millions and triggering one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises. Egypt has consistently positioned itself as a key regional actor seeking to prevent the fragmentation of the country and the spillover of instability across its southern border.

In a separate official statement issued during the visit, Egypt expressed deep concern over the escalation of violence inside Sudan, warning of its implications for regional security. The statement referred to “the ongoing severe escalation and tension in Sudan, resulting in the horrific massacres and flagrant violations of the most basic human rights committed against Sudanese civilians, particularly in El Fasher.”

Cairo reiterated that Sudan’s stability is directly linked to Egypt’s own national security, stressing that there are “red lines that cannot be crossed,” including any threats to Sudan’s unity, territorial integrity, or national institutions. The statement underscored Egypt’s categorical rejection of any attempts to establish parallel authorities inside Sudan, warning that such moves would undermine the country’s sovereignty.

The Egyptian presidency also stated that Egypt “reiterates its categorical rejection of the establishment or recognition of any parallel entities, as this jeopardizes Sudan’s unity and territorial integrity,” adding that Cairo reserves its right to take all measures guaranteed under international law and bilateral defence agreements should its national security be threatened.

President El-Sisi further affirmed Egypt’s readiness to continue diplomatic efforts aimed at alleviating the humanitarian crisis and supporting a political path forward. Egypt said it would continue working with regional and international partners to reach a humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire, including the establishment of safe corridors for civilians and the delivery of aid.

During the talks, General Al-Burhan expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continued support, describing the relationship between the two countries as deeply rooted and strategic. Both leaders stressed the importance of sustained coordination in light of shared challenges, including developments in the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa.

Egypt and Sudan also reaffirmed their shared position on water security issues, emphasising the need for cooperation and rejecting unilateral measures that could affect downstream countries.

The Cairo talks come as diplomatic efforts intensify to contain the conflict in Sudan, amid growing international concern over civilian casualties, displacement, and the risk of prolonged instability in one of Africa’s largest countries.