Olivia Rodrigo’s “Book of Love” Raises Money for Children in War Zones

Olivia Rodrigo’s new music video for Book of Love (2026), which is a collaborative charity album spearheaded by War Child UK, focuses on the experiences of children growing up in war zones. The video is filmed by the children themselves, showing a direct look at daily life in places affected by war.

Instead of using professional filmmakers, cameras were given to young people living in war-affected areas. They recorded moments from their surroundings, such as scenes of damaged neighborhoods, daily routines, and small moments of connection with friends and family.

The result is a video that shows how children continue their lives while living through violence and instability.

The project is also tied to a charity effort supporting young people in conflict zones. The video raises awareness for organizations that work with children affected by war and helps generate donations for programs that provide education, psychological support, and safe spaces for them.

Funds are raised through several channels connected to the release. Revenue from streams and promotion of the video helps drive donations, and viewers are encouraged to contribute directly to the partner charities highlighted alongside the video.

Since the war on Gaza in 2023 by Israel, the region has witnessed a tragic loss of life, particularly among children. As of late 2025, the United Nations reported that at least 20000 children have been killed, and many more have been injured.

The current situation in Lebanon, where conflict reignited due to the US-Iran war, has also been dire. While the numbers are still emerging, reports indicate that hundreds of children have died due to cross-border violence, airstrikes, and clashes.