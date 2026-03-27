Weather Conditions Improve Across Egypt Following Heavy Rainfall

Weather conditions are expected to improve across most parts of Egypt on Friday, 27 March, following days of instability, according to the Egyptian Meteorological Authority. The authority said temperatures will be relatively cool in the early morning before becoming warmer throughout the day, with a forecast high of 21 Celsius in Greater Cairo. There is also a slight chance of light rainfall in parts of the North Coast and the Nile Delta, which may extend with low probability to Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities, and northern Upper Egypt. The improved conditions come after several days of unstable weather, with rainfall continuing on Thursday, though at lower intensity than the previous day. Heavy rainfall struck several parts of Egypt on Wednesday, 25 March, including Cairo and Giza, in line with earlier forecasts issued by the Egyptian Meteorological Authority….



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