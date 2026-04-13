Are Egyptian Women Losing Out on Marriage Compared to Other Muslim Countries? TikTok Thinks So

A wave of viral TikTok videos has sparked a heated debate in Egypt: are women getting a worse financial deal in modern marriage? From complaints about splitting expenses 50/50 to frustration over disappearing dowries, the conversation has struck a nerve. But beneath the viral takes lies a more complicated reality, one that sits at the blurry intersection of culture, religion, and economic pressure.

The “Deal” Everyone Thinks They Understand

Traditionally, Egyptian marriages are often described as straightforward: the man provides, the woman receives. The groom is expected to secure the apartment, furnish it, pay for gold (the shabka), and cover wedding expenses. In return, the bride brings her gehaz (equipment), a term that sounds simple but, in practice, is anything but.

The gehaz is not symbolic. It is extensive, including every item that goes into setting up a household’s daily life, especially in the kitchen, such as pots, pans, plates, cutlery, appliances, linens, and more. In many cases, it represents a significant financial burden on the bride’s family.

In reality, there is no single model. In some families, costs are split differently: the woman’s family may purchase appliances while the man buys furniture. In others, the bride contributes heavily to furnishing the home. Increasingly, especially in urban settings, couples negotiate arrangements that look much closer to 50/50.

Yet, when comparing this to nearby Arab and Muslim countries like Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, Egyptian women seem to be losing out on marriage. In many of these countries, cultural norms place the full financial responsibility for marriage on the man, who is expected to cover the mahr (dowry), secure and furnish the marital home, and pay for the wedding and related expenses, with no financial contribution required from the woman or her family.

Culture vs. Religion: The Blurred Line

At the heart of the debate is a tension many Egyptians instinctively feel, but rarely articulate clearly: the difference between cultural and religious.

Culturally, Egyptian weddings come with a long list of expectations, many of them unwritten, and almost all of them socially enforced. A bride is expected to bring her gehaz and her family is expected to contribute. There are standards to maintain, appearances to uphold, and reputations to protect.

But religiously, in Islam the framework is far more defined and far simpler.

In Islam, the financial responsibility of marriage lies squarely with the man. He is obligated to provide the mahr (dowry), housing, and overall financial support. The woman, by contrast, is not required to spend a single penny, not on the wedding, not on the home, not on daily expenses.

And the distinction goes even further.

Contrary to widespread cultural assumptions, a woman is also not religiously obligated to perform housework in Islam, whether that is cleaning, cooking, or managing the home. These responsibilities are often treated as inherent duties in many Egyptian households, but within the religious framework, they are not mandatory obligations in the same binding sense as the man’s duty to provide.

This is where the tension sharpens. Women are often expected, culturally, to contribute financially and domestically, while Islam does not formally require either.

These questions raise another uncomfortable one: If religion is clear, why does culture demand other obligations?

The answer lies in how deeply intertwined the two have become. Over time, cultural practices have been absorbed into what many people perceive as “normal” or even “expected,” regardless of their religious basis. The gehaz, for example, is often treated as a given, rarely questioned, even though it is not a religious obligation for women.

When Contribution Becomes Expectation

While it is important to acknowledge that economic difficulties have made it significantly harder for many Egyptian men to afford the full financial responsibilities of marriage on their own, this reality should not automatically normalize the expectation that women must always contribute financially.

In practice, the pressure on women to pitch in often extends beyond necessity. Even in cases where a man is financially stable and capable, women are still frequently expected to contribute, largely because the gehaz is treated as a non-negotiable part of Egyptian culture. What may have once been framed as a contribution rooted in tradition can, over time, become an assumed obligation.

There is nothing inherently wrong with a woman choosing to support her partner. Mutual support can be a healthy and positive aspect of any relationship. The issue arises when this contribution shifts from a choice to an expectation, especially when it is coupled with a lack of effort or responsibility on the man’s part.

To safeguard their financial rights, many women document everything they contribute to the household in a contract known as the Ayma. This document, signed by the husband, acknowledges that these items legally belong to the wife. It functions as a form of protection in a system where informal expectations often override clear agreements. It is true that sometimes the man has to sign that everything in the house belongs to the woman too, including things he bought, but most of the time it is a fair contract.

However, tensions can arise when men refuse to sign the Ayma. In such cases, a more consistent alternative would be straightforward: if a man does not wish to acknowledge the woman’s financial contributions formally, then he should assume full financial responsibility for the household, ensuring that she is not expected to contribute in the first place. This approach aligns more closely with the religious framework, which places the financial obligation of marriage on the man.

Unfortunately, in Egypt, sometimes even when the man pays for everything, they start getting a sense of “entitlement”, where he will not take any of the bride’s opinions about anything in their home into consideration. For instance, he could tell her she can not pick out any of the furniture all because she is not the one paying for it.

What we are witnessing on TikTok is not the collapse of a fair system, but rather the exposure of a system that was never fair to begin with. A system where cultural expectations quietly overrode religious principles, and where economic reality is now forcing those contradictions into the open.

So in the end, the question is not whether Egyptian women are losing the marriage deal. It is whether everyone is finally being forced to confront what that deal actually is and who decided its terms in the first place.

The opinions and ideas expressed in this article are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of Egyptian Streets’ editorial team.

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