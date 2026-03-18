Senegal Stripped of AFCON Title as Morocco Crowned Champions After Controversial Final

In an unprecedented and highly controversial decision, Senegal have been stripped of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title months after their on-field victory, with Morocco officially declared champions following a ruling by African football’s governing body.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on 17 March overturned Senegal’s 1–0 extra-time win and awarded Morocco a 3–0 victory by default.

The ruling stems from chaotic scenes during the final, held on 18 January in Rabat. Late in stoppage time, Morocco were awarded a contentious penalty following a VAR review. In protest, Senegal’s players walked off the pitch for around 14 to 16 minutes before eventually returning to complete the match.

Morocco failed to convert the penalty, and Senegal went on to score in extra time, seemingly securing their second AFCON title.

However, Morocco lodged an appeal after the match, arguing that Senegal’s walk-off constituted a breach of tournament regulations.

CAF’s Appeals Board ultimately sided with Morocco, citing competition rules that stipulate any team that leaves the pitch without the referee’s permission forfeits the match.

As a result, the final score has been officially recorded as a 3–0 win for Morocco, handing the host nation their first AFCON title since 1976 and only their second in history.

The decision marks one of the most dramatic reversals in the tournament’s history, effectively rewriting the outcome of Africa’s biggest football competition months after it concluded.

Backlash and Appeal

The ruling has sparked widespread backlash in Senegal, with football officials and fans condemning the decision as unjust.

Senegal’s football federation has described the verdict as “legally baseless” and confirmed plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Players and supporters have also expressed frustration, with some publicly mocking the decision and continuing to celebrate what they view as a legitimate victory.

The controversy has cast a long shadow over what was already one of the most chaotic AFCON finals in recent memory.

The match had been marred not only by the disputed penalty but also by a disallowed Senegal goal, on-field confrontations, and crowd disturbances, raising broader concerns about officiating and match control.

Now, with the title decided in a courtroom rather than on the pitch, questions remain about governance, consistency in applying regulations, and the precedent this decision sets for future tournaments.