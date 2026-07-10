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Mohamed Salah Says Egyptian Football is Entering “A New Beginning” on the International Stage

July 10, 2026

 

Mohamed Salah delivered a heartfelt message to Egypt’s football supporters, acknowledging their disappointment while urging them to believe in the national team’s future. 

In a social media caption, the former Liverpool star vowed to do everything within his power to help usher in “a new beginning for Egyptian football on the international stage.” He added that merely qualifying for the FIFA World Cup should no longer be considered the ultimate goal.

“Qualifying for the World Cup won’t be enough, and simply taking part won’t be enough either,” Salah wrote, emphasizing his ambition for Egypt to compete at the highest level and achieve meaningful success on the global stage. 

The captain concluded his message by asking fans to continue believing in the team, stating, “This team deserves your trust.”

Salah’s comments come after Egypt’s most successful FIFA World Cup campaign in history. Under his captaincy, the Pharaohs recorded their first-ever World Cup victory with a 3-1 win over New Zealand, reached the knockout stage for the first time, and then claimed their first World Cup knockout victory by defeating Australia on penalties to advance to the Round of 16.

Although Egypt’s historic run ended with a narrow 3-2 defeat to defending champions Argentina, the team’s performances marked a watershed moment for Egyptian football on the global stage.

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