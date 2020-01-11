Buzz

In Photos: Egypt’s Saint Catherine Covered In Snow

Swinging into Friday, photos of Saint Catherine in Egypt covered in snow went viral over Twitter. While the rest of Egypt was met with heavy rains, Saint Catherine was hit with frost and snow.

According to the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA), heavy rains will be witnessed until next Friday on the northern coasts of Egypt, yet temperatures will rise in most parts of the country.

Saint Catherine is a city in South Sinai, which was officially declared a UNESCO world heritage site in 2002. It is home to Mount Catherine, which is considered the highest mountain in Egypt.

