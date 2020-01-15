Oriental Tunes: 4 Female Arab Artists You Need to Listen to

From Algeria to Lebanon, the Arab world is filled with many indie artists that are constantly defining and changing the way we understand music and art in the region. Though electro-pop has been recently the dominating genre among Arab artists, there are a handful of musicians that still attempt to incorporate oriental instruments and provide a unique and rich cultural experience.

1. Karima Nayt

Karima Nayt’s authentic and clean sound takes you straight to the heart of Algerian culture. There isn’t much modern electro-pop or disco to distract you from her voice or the lyrics, but instead an appreciation of traditional musical instruments.

2. Hana Malhas

Hana Malhas’ high-pitched voice is a breath of fresh air, with a strange softness that makes you feel like you are sitting right by the beach in the morning. With a touch of electro-acoustic sounds, Malhas is a unique Jordanian artist that should definitely be in your playlist.

3. Souad Massi

Souad Massi is an Algerian Berber singer that incorporates oriental instruments like the oud with acoustic guitar, and even sometimes displays Western musical style influences such as country music. Her voice expresses itself as she sings; filled with honest emotion.

4. Yasmine Hamdan

Regarded as the ‘modern face of Arabic music’ by The Guardian, Yasmine Hamdan’s experimental sounds, merging acoustic sounds with electro-pop, is an interesting and unique experience for anyone looking for something fresh and original. In some cases, she is not even singing, but whispering melodies and sounds to reflect her state of mind and art.

