9 Overheard Conversations On Public Transport in Cairo

In Egypt, there is no other place to reflect everyday life and culture than public transport.

Cairo is the hub of almost the entire Egyptian transport network, with a population of just under 20 million. Whether you are riding a mircobus, tuk-tuk, or the metro, you are bound to get a glimpse of everyday life in Egypt through overheard conversations or moments.

Here are a few overheard conversations on public transport in Cairo:

1. TAXI DRIVER:

“The doctor is telling me to rest, but doctors say a lot of things. I have three children and one is in thanaweya amma (high school). I will rest on judgement day.”

2. YOUNG BOY ON THE BUS:

“Why did you post that picture of yourself in that dress on Instagram? If you don’t remove it, we are going to have to break up.”

3. TWO WOMEN IN THE METRO:

“So what’s the difference between socialism and liberalism? Is Egypt a socialist country?”

“No, Egypt is neither.”

“Is this why we are failing?”

4. SECURITY GUARDS IN THE METRO:

“Can someone make us coffee please?”

“Would you like a Filipino waiter to serve one for you?”

5. GIRLS IN THE METRO:

“If they see you speaking good English, then they’ll treat you nicely. That’s how it works in those private universities.”

6. TAXI DRIVER:

“I was driving with Careem once, and they told me that a customer rated their ride as dissatisfactory. I didn’t understand what I did, all I wanted was a nice conversation. This method of rating rides is so confusing for me.”

7. GIRLS IN THE METRO:

“There was a campaign at our university today, and they were giving us seminars on female empowerment and why women should go to work after graduation. But why should I? None of us really care, we just want to rest.”

8. TWO WOMEN IN THE METRO:

“You know what? Don’t listen to anyone in your family. If they ever make a remark on the way you raise your kids, tell them that they never helped in raising them.”

9. GIRLS ON THE BUS:

“Yes he keeps buying me gifts every week. But does that really matter? He never listens to me enough, I need someone who listens.”

