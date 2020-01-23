In Pictures: A Tribute to Heliopolis, One of Cairo’s Earliest Suburbs

As Cairo’s population grows and movement and traffic continue to increase within the megacity, changes in infrastructure are ensuing. One of the parts of Cairo that is facing drastic changes in its iconic aesthetic is Heliopolis.

To create connections with the New Administrative Capital and to ease congestion on Heliopolis roads, the suburb has been seeing the building of new bridges and the changing of routes, as well as the removal of many of the green areas it was known for.

While some of the suburb’s most recognisable landmarks such as the overground metro have been removed, others — such as the Baron Palace built by the Belgian Baron Empain — have been slightly changed. However, others yet, such as the Catholic Basilica, have been kept as they are as their surroundings change.

This collection of images is here to commemorate the old Heliopolis, one of Cairo’s oldest suburbs, ahead of its functional makeover.

