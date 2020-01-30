This Map Lets You Track the Spread of the Coronavirus in Real Time

As the number of cases of coronavirus spreads, with the first case in the Middle East detected in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, a real-time map is now tracking the spread of the outbreak globally with the full list of confirmed cases and deaths.

The map comes from the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which collects data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chinese website DXY.

Infected travelers are the main groups responsible for introductions of the virus outside China. The first case outside China was detected in Thailand, followed by Japan, South Korea, U.S. and 12 other countries.

As of now, there is no cure or vaccine, though a number of people have recovered after treatment. The World Health Organization will also meet on Thursday to discuss whether to declare the virus as a global health emergency.

However, an international team of experts has already been assembled to China to learn more about how the disease is transmitted.

Early investigations into the characteristics and symptoms of the new virus found fever and/or cough as two most prominent symptoms, as well as shortness of breath, muscle aches and headaches.

Half of the 99 patients examined were also found to be suffering from a pre-existing chronic disease, while 49 percent had a direct connection to the food market that is suspected to be the origin of the virus.

IN EGYPT

The Health Ministry in Egypt confirms that there are currently no cases of infected or suspected coronavirus infection in Egypt, and assures that the ministry’s concerned hospitals are in full readiness for any urgent cases.

According to Daily New Egypt, instructions have been communicated to give special medical attention to travelers from China, and the possibility of placing them in immediate quarantine.

