News

This Map Lets You Track the Spread of the Coronavirus in Real Time

This Map Lets You Track the Spread of the Coronavirus in Real Time

Source: Pikrepo

As the number of cases of coronavirus spreads, with the first case in the Middle East detected in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, a real-time map is now tracking the spread of the outbreak globally with the full list of confirmed cases and deaths.

The map comes from the Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which collects data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Chinese website DXY.

Infected travelers are the main groups responsible for introductions of the virus outside China. The first case outside China was detected in Thailand, followed by Japan, South Korea, U.S. and 12 other countries.

As of now, there is no cure or vaccine, though a number of people have recovered after treatment. The World Health Organization will also meet on Thursday to discuss whether to declare the virus as a global health emergency.

However, an international team of experts has already been assembled to China to learn more about how the disease is transmitted.

Early investigations into the characteristics and symptoms of the new virus found fever and/or cough as two most prominent symptoms, as well as shortness of breath, muscle aches and headaches.

Half of the 99 patients examined were also found to be suffering from a pre-existing chronic disease, while 49 percent had a direct connection to the food market that is suspected to be the origin of the virus.

IN EGYPT

The Health Ministry in Egypt confirms that there are currently no cases of infected or suspected coronavirus infection in Egypt, and assures that the ministry’s concerned hospitals are in full readiness for any urgent cases.

According to Daily New Egypt, instructions have been communicated to give special medical attention to travelers from China, and the possibility of placing them in immediate quarantine.

 

'Our Rights Are Not for Sale': Palestinians React to Trump's Peace Plan

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in News

‘Our Rights Are Not for Sale’: Palestinians React to Trump’s Peace Plan

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 29, 2020
Read More

Trump’s Peace Plan Grants Israel Sovereignty Over West Bank and Jordan Valley

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 28, 2020
Read More

Tunisian Activist Lina Ben Mhenni, Symbol of 2011 Revolution, Dies Aged 36

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 27, 2020
Read More

Stories of Palestinian Nuns and Women in Egypt: 11 Films Screened at Cairo Book Fair

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 27, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Handball Team Crowned African Champions, Qualify for Olympics

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 27, 2020
Read More

Mo Salah Honoured with Wax Statue at Madame Tussauds in London

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 25, 2020
Read More

Online Training Launched to Encourage Egyptian Women’s Participation in Local Councils

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 23, 2020
Read More

Everything You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Outbreak

Egyptian StreetsJanuary 22, 2020
Read More