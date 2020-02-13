Arts & Culture

In Pictures: Egypt Gearing up for Valentine’s Day

In Pictures: Egypt Gearing up for Valentine’s Day

As night falls on February 13, shops around Egypt gear up to celebrate love on Valentine’s Day. From offers on fancy brands to young men selling dusty red balloons on street corners, the colour red decks many malls and billboards. But while there is still some enthusiasm for the occasion on the ground, this year there has been a noticed shift. The interest in Valentine’s Day has moved mostly online. As a Western holiday that has only recently entered Egyptian culture, perhaps this shift tells us that those most likely to celebrate Valentine’s Day are the ones that spend a lot of their time online.

Street sellers carry balloons to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
A romantic walk through a street lined with cafés and restaurants. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Nola Cupcakes takes a 21st century tone in its Valentine’s Day decorations. Photo Courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Red decorations deck the shops of Cairo for Valentine’s Day. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
An archway for couples to take photographs in at a Cairo mall. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Chocolate shops decorate their windows for Valentine’s Day shoppers. Photo courtesy of Amina Zaineldine.
Chocolates are among the most popular gift ideas for Valentine’s Day.

What with globalization pushing Western holidays into the foreground, many forget that Egypt has its own day celebrating love, which is November 4th, and often unfortunately overlooked by businesses around the country.

In Brief: the Evolution of Egypt’s Advertising Industry

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

In Brief: the Evolution of Egypt’s Advertising Industry

Mary AravanisFebruary 13, 2020
Read More

Qanoon: Manhattan’s New Massively Popular Palestinian Restaurant

Niveen GhoneimFebruary 11, 2020
Read More

Egypt Working to Register Arabic Calligraphy As UNESCO Intangible Heritage

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2020
Read More

End of Renovation in Sight: Baron Palace Ticket Prices Announced

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 9, 2020
Read More

“Two Sisters”: A Journey of Humanizing Incomprehensible Actions

Mary AravanisFebruary 7, 2020
Read More

In Photos: Mashrou ElSaada’s Happiness Caravan Paints Community School in Al Ayat

Egyptian StreetsFebruary 4, 2020
Read More

The Good, The Bad and The Gone: Evolution of Egyptian Childhood Snacks

Mary AravanisFebruary 2, 2020
Read More

Spending a Day at the Fifth Edition of Zawya’s Short Film Festival

Mary AravanisJanuary 31, 2020
Read More