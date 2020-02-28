News

France Confirms Two Coronavirus Cases Returning From Egypt

France’s health minister Olivier Véran confirmed on Thursday night that it received 20 new coronavirus cases, including two people who are in serious condition returning from Egypt, Local France reports.

The two cases from Egypt were reportedly part of a tour group, which means that it is yet unclear when they revealed symptoms and where they became exposed to it.

Most of the people who have died were elderly or had underlying health conditions.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly confirmed on Thursday that there are no coronavirus cases in Egypt, and that the state is coordinating with the World Health Organization (WHO) to deal with the virus.

On Friday, Egypt’s Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the recovery of the only case of a foreigner, noting that the country has become completely free of COVID-19.

A week earlier, the WHO and Egypt’s Ministry of Health released a joint statement confirming that the latest tests reveal that the first person to have the COVID-19 coronavirus in Egypt is on his way to recovery and no longer carries the virus.

Source: BBC

The WHO stated on Tuesday that countries should be “in a phase of preparedness” as it could develop into a possible coronavirus pandemic.

The disease is reportedly capable of spreading through human-to-human contact, droplets through sneezing and coughing and contact with germs, health officials have revealed.

WHO have been posting videos, info-graphs and articles on their website on protective measures against the virus, noting that the most important advice is to wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

Saudi MFA: Temporary Umrah Pilgrimage Ban Due to Coronavirus Fears

