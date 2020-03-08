First Coronavirus Death in Egypt in Hurghada: Health Ministry

Egypt confirmed its first death as a result of the coronavirus after a German tourist died from the disease on Sunday, according to health ministry spokesperson Khaled Megahed.

The German tourist in his 60s showed symptoms of a high fever upon his arrival from Luxor to Hurghada seven days ago. He was tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday at the Hurghada General Hospital and was then placed in intensive care.

The patient was suffering from respiratory failure caused by acute pneumonia.

Up till this moment, Egypt has 48 cases of the virus with one registered recovery.

The Ministry of Health also stated on March 6 that 2166 suspected cases would be tested for the virus, which led to 33 new cases being confirmed a day later.

إذا كان لديك أي تساؤلات حول #فيروس_كورونا ٢٠١٩ وترغب في المساعدة الطبية. يمكنك التواصل معنا عبر الخط الساخن 105.#فيروس_الكورونا_المستجد#COVIDー19 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5UUqVhzZSH — وزارة الصحة والسكان المصرية (@mohpegypt) March 6, 2020

The ministry has also set up a hotline for questions or requests of medical assistance throughout Egypt: 105.

Should you be worried?

As of now, more than 100,000 people have been infected in more than 80 countries, and the global death toll has reached more than 3,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

There isn’t clear information yet as to how dangerous the new coronavirus is, as the mortality rate stands at around 2% in China and less than that elsewhere. Most deaths are also among the elderly or those who already suffer from weak immune systems or had underlying health conditions.

What are the symptoms of this coronavirus infection?

Patients with COVID-19 suffered from respiratory illness, with symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath that can appear 2-14 days later after exposure.

