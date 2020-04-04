Arts & Culture

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Launches Virtual Tours on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Launches Virtual Tours on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Egyptian Museum in Cairo (photo courtesy of Alamy)

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is launching a virtual tour of the tomb of Queen Meresankh III today at seven PM. The tour will be available on the ministry’s website, social media pages on Facebook and Twitter and on the Experience Egypt portal, Sky News Arabia reports.

This comes as part of an initiative by the ministry to encourage people to stay home and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Queen Meresankh III was the granddaughter of King Khufu and the daughter of Queen Hetepheres II and Prince Kawab. She is buried in a rock tomb near the Great Pyramid of Giza. Her burial site is considered one of the more elaborate Ancient Egyptian tombs.

Meresankh III’s tomb and ornate black granite sarcophagus were provided by her mother Hetepheres II. Studies by anthropologists suggest the queen suffers from bilateral silent sinus syndrome.

The burial site was discovered in 1927 by archeologist George Reinser and is said to contain a set of the earliest known canopic jar, which Ancient Egyptians used to hold the internal organs of the dead for the afterlife.

Grand Egyptian Museum Opening Delayed to 2021 Amid Covid-19 Fears

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
@EgyptianStreets

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

3 Traditional Egyptian Household Recipes to Master at Home

Mary AravanisApril 3, 2020
Read More

In Photos: The Young Egyptian Graphic Designer Raising Awareness Through Funky Designs

Mary AravanisMarch 30, 2020
Read More

Egyptian Designer Encourages Creative Photography From Home Amid Coronavirus

Mirna AbdulaalMarch 29, 2020
Read More

El Cyber: A Timeline of the Evolution of Egypt’s Gaming Culture

Mary AravanisMarch 29, 2020
Read More

This Egyptian Fashion Designer Is Sewing Masks to Help in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Egyptian StreetsMarch 27, 2020
Read More

Meet the Egyptian Costume Designer Dressing Actors Across NYC’s Arts Scene

Mary AravanisMarch 26, 2020
Read More

Survival of the Artists: How Coronavirus is Affecting Egypt’s Arts and Culture Sector

Mary AravanisMarch 16, 2020
Read More

It Must be Heaven: Cairo Cinema Days Brings Political Satire to the Silver Screen

Mary AravanisMarch 13, 2020
Read More