Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities Launches Virtual Tours on Social Media Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is launching a virtual tour of the tomb of Queen Meresankh III today at seven PM. The tour will be available on the ministry’s website, social media pages on Facebook and Twitter and on the Experience Egypt portal, Sky News Arabia reports.

This comes as part of an initiative by the ministry to encourage people to stay home and slow the spread of coronavirus.

Queen Meresankh III was the granddaughter of King Khufu and the daughter of Queen Hetepheres II and Prince Kawab. She is buried in a rock tomb near the Great Pyramid of Giza. Her burial site is considered one of the more elaborate Ancient Egyptian tombs.

Meresankh III’s tomb and ornate black granite sarcophagus were provided by her mother Hetepheres II. Studies by anthropologists suggest the queen suffers from bilateral silent sinus syndrome.

The burial site was discovered in 1927 by archeologist George Reinser and is said to contain a set of the earliest known canopic jar, which Ancient Egyptians used to hold the internal organs of the dead for the afterlife.

