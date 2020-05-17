Kahk for a Cause: This Egyptian Startup Delivers Kahk to Your Doorstep

Breadfast, one of Egypt’s fastest growing delivery services for baked goods and groceries, is partnering with the Ahl Masr Foundation in the fight against COVID-19.

Delivering ‘kahk for a cause’ to the doorsteps of customers, Breadfast will be donating five percent of proceeds from each box of kahk sold to Ahl Masr Foundation.

Why kahk? The sugar-covered cookies are a significant staple of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in Egypt, which marks the end of Ramadan. Egyptians in particular celebrate the end of the month by devouring large amounts of kahk.

“We chose to partner with Ahl Masr Foundation as it is one of the most trustworthy NGOs working and dedicating its resources to the most demanding problem of our current time. We have full confidence that they allocate their financial resources efficiently and effectively,” said Muhammad Habib, COO of Breadfast.

Funds raised from boxes of kahk sold will specifically go to supporting Ahl Masr Foundation’s preparation of three buildings in New Cairo for transformation into quarantine hospitals under the supervision of the Egyptian Ministry of Health. Earlier this month, an Egyptian Health Ministry official announced that Egypt’s quarantine hospitals had reached maximum capacity. Ahl Masr Foundation’s initiatives, along with others, are aimed at alleviating the pressures on Egypt’s health system as the number of COVID-19 infections in the country continues to rise.

Egyptian startups such as Breadfast have had to act quickly to adapt to new health measures and challenges raised by COVID-19.

“Our chefs, packaging teams and warehousing teams are all following more rigorous measures, including wearing face masks and gloves at all times and are always supervised by professionals,” said Habib, adding that their protective measures include awareness of how the virus spreads, checking temperatures of all employees, sanitizing their premises and more.

COVID-19 has also provided new opportunities for Breadfast, particularly since more people are shifting to online ordering to avoid leaving their homes.

“We had to accelerate our shift to a one-stop grocery shop which allowed us to reach more customer segments, especially as the public started to rely more on online shopping to avoid long lines and crowds at supermarkets,” said Habib, adding that they have also waived delivery fees until the end of May. Breadfast now offers dairy products, health and household products, fruits and vegetables and more in addition to their baked goods.

For Egyptian Streets readers wishing to order kahk, Breadfast is also offering a 10 percent, one-time use discount that expires at the end of 2020. The code is ES2020. Click here to download Breadfast’s application and to make an order!

Subscribe to our newsletter