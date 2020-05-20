Supporting Doctors: GEMS Education Egypt Partners with Ahl Masr in the Fight Against COVID-19

GEMS Education Egypt has partnered with Ahl Masr Foundation (Ahl Masr) in the fight against COVID-19 by providing and distributing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare frontliners in Egypt. Considered the largest K-12 private education provider in the world, GEMS Education Egypt have donated to Ahl Masr and have signed an agreement promising future collaboration and cooperation for the first time.

Ahl Masr’s initiative pays attention to the specific needs of Egyptian healthcare workers, providing a sustainable and all-encompassing solution, through awareness campaigns and the design and production of highly effective protective gear which utilises nanotechnology.

Though it is not the specialisation of either organisation, both affirmed the importance of helping Egyptian citizens, in particular, healthcare workers, as they battle the pandemic.

In normal circumstances, Ahl Masr’s primary goal is to treat children who are burn victims in their hospital. However, GEMS Education Egypt, along with Ahl Masr, believe that this is a time for us to stand together, and stressed the importance of empathising with frontliners and being able to help in any way possible.

The shared value and vision of social responsibility is, at its core, what brought the two organisations together. GEMS Education Egypt prides themselves on providing a value-lead education model in which there is great focus on shaping students to be socially responsible, well-rounded citizens. This is exemplified through the GEMS Jewels of Kindness and Respect Initiative which centres four core values of kindness, empathy, compassion and respect, when considering friends, family, and the wider community.

Both GEMS Education Egypt and Ahl Masr hold children as their responsibility and are passionate about ensuring a positive future for children, in particular, through emphasising inclusivity. GEMS Education Egypt stresses that every child has a right to access quality education while Ahl Masr similarly believes in upholding a positive future for victims of burn-injuries and trauma, emphasizing the importance of social and psychological rehabilitation.

At the moment, the contribution is monetary, however, the collaboration marks the start of GEMS Education Egypt to begin working closely with Ahl Masr in other efforts regarding the Ahl Masr Hospital.

They hope to work on several initiatives such as establishing a volunteering program between GEMS high school students and Ahl Masr, as well as awareness campaigns on several topics of mutual interests, including but not limited to, anti-bullying to support child victims of burn-injuries and embracing differences by increasing and improving the culture of inclusivity in the Egyptian education system.

