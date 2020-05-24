Reusable Facemasks: Are They Safe and 3 Places To Buy Them in Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population, as well as the Center for Disease Control in the United States, are recommending the use of cotton or cloth masks for day-to-day use and to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Additionally, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly decreed on May 19 that the wearing of face coverings is obligatory for employees, visitors, and customers in public and private establishments, public transportation, shops and markets, and banks.

While surgical masks and N95 masks are more effective in preventing the spread, they are a necessary resource to healthcare professionals, and they are significantly more costly as they need to be changed in short intervals to remain effective.

It is important to note that wearing face coverings in public is not a replacement to maintaining physical distancing, but rather an extra measure to help in preventing the spread of the highly transmissible virus.

Here are three places to get cloth face coverings in Egypt.

1. Cottonil

These masks are double-layered and affordable (EGP 20), and available in Cottonils’s stores around Egypt.

2. Jumia

The online shop Jumia also provides a number of cotton face masks at a variety of prices, though mostly slightly expensive than Cottonil.

3. Souq

The Amazon subsidiary Souq also offers a number of cotton face masks at prices similar to Jumia’s. Both online shops offer home delivery services.

Another advantage to cloth facemasks is that they can be made from household materials, provided the right items. Tightly-woven cotton bandannas folded in two or more layers are the most recommended item for this purpose. Here is a video detailing the easiest way to do this.

