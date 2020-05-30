Police Investigation Confirms Menna Abdel Aziz’s Rape Allegations

Authorities have revealed new developments in the Menna Abdel Aziz sexual assault, confirming the 17-year-old social media sensation’s rape allegations, Al Masry Al Youm reports.

The investigation revealed that on the day of the incident, Abdel Aziz and five of her friends went to a hotel in the Talbiya neighborhood, where Menna was physically assaulted by one of her male friends following an altercation with another female friend. Investigators also revealed that the young man then stole her phone and money, while another male friend raped her. One of her female friends filmed the incident on her phone, then proceeded to sharing parts of the footage on social media.

Abdel Aziz and six others were held for questioning earlier, according to local news reports. According to investigators, the guilty parties all admitted to the crime, but the reports didn’t specify the nature of the charges they would be facing.

The victim, on the other hand, faces charges of “misusing social media networks, inciting debauchery and violating Egyptian family values.” It is not clear what the nature of the felonies are due to the vaguely worded charges, however, most observers seem to agree that they emanate from Menna’s choice of clothes and dance moves on social media.

This comes on the heels of similar arrests, as part of a public morality campaign launched by Egypt’s Ministry of Interior, charging social media stars Haneen Hossam and Mawada Eladhm with inciting debauchery.

Last Sunday, Abdel Aziz shared a live video in which she publicly accused her friend, 25-year-old Mazen Ibrahem, of beating and raping her, while one of her female friends filmed the incident against her will. The now infamous live video shows her crying and her face swollen and bruised. Abdel Aziz’s revelation prompted social media outrage, with many social media users demanding justice for the underage victim.

The controversy also prompted another debate involving Abdel Aziz’s appearance and wardrobe choices as multitudes blamed her for the rape and slut shamed her.

Footage circulated on social media purported to show Abdel Aziz putting her clothes back on after the assault while a man slapped her across the face.

Okay. This just came out. This is definitely a hostage video. #حق_منه_عبد_العزيز pic.twitter.com/85juF1xfaG — Minneapolis/USA Updates (@EgyptianWeeknd) May 23, 2020

Abdel Aziz later retracted her rape allegations, but did confirm that Mazen physically assaulted her in later videos, one of which showed her speaking somewhat fearfully to the camera and a man could be heard giving her directions.

