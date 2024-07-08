Egypt Hosts Conference for a Sudan-Led Solution to Conflict

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty inaugurated a conference gathering Sudanese civil political groups, along with pertinent regional and international partners, aimed at addressing the current crisis in Sudan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday, 7 July.

The event aimed to foster agreement among Sudanese civil political forces to achieve enduring peace in Sudan led by the Sudanese people and was grounded in a Sudanese-centric vision.

It brought together delegates from Sudanese political and civilian factions, alongside representatives from the United Nations, African Union, Arab League, and the European Union.

The conference was also attended by Major General Abbas Kamel of the General Intelligence Service (GIS), and numerous representatives from regional and international entities, including the Foreign Minister of Chad, and senior officials from the UAE, Qatar, South Sudan, and Germany.

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of inclusive participation by all Sudanese parties in transitioning to a political resolution of the crisis, aligning with Sudan’s national interests.

“Putting ‘Sudan First’ must guide genuine national endeavors, and any viable political process must uphold Sudan’s sovereignty principles,” Al-Sisi stated.

Al-Sisi also affirmed that Egypt continues to dispatch significant humanitarian aid shipments to Sudan and hosts millions of Sudanese citizens as brothers within Egypt.

Sudanese Ambassador to Egypt Emad El Dien Mostafa Adawi praised Egypt’s vigorous efforts to end the conflict in Sudan, promote a political resolution, and facilitate a Sudanese-led national dialogue aimed at achieving lasting peace.

Sudanese refugees constitute the largest group in Egypt, with over 500,000 people having sought refuge since April 2023 due to the Sudanese crisis, as reported by the UNHCR.

Since April of last year, Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war involving the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). As a result, Sudan has now become the country with the highest number of displaced people and faces the world’s largest child displacement crisis, as reported by the UN.