UN Security Council Passes US Resolution Urging Urgent and Total Ceasefire

The UN Security Council endorsed a resolution to achieve a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza, through a three-phase plan on Monday, 10 June.

President Biden described the agreement as more than a temporary ceasefire, emphasizing its potential to bring about a lasting resolution to the war, stating it would ensure a “durable end to the war.”

Approved overwhelmingly with 14 votes in favor and Russia abstaining, Resolution 2735 further urges both conflicting parties to promptly and unconditionally implement the terms of the proposal.

Russia’s Permanent Representative informed the Council of a lack of clarity regarding Israel’s commitments outlined in the resolution, stating that too many questions remained unanswered for Moscow to extend its support.

As outlined in the resolution, phase one entails an immediate and complete ceasefire, along with the release of various categories of hostages, including women, the elderly, and the wounded. It also involves the return of deceased hostages and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners.

Additionally, the resolution calls for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas in Gaza, the return of Palestinians to their homes across the enclave, particularly in the north, and the effective distribution of humanitarian aid.

Phase two aims for a permanent cessation of hostilities, contingent upon the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region.

In phase three, a comprehensive, multi-year reconstruction plan for Gaza would commence, alongside the repatriation of any remaining deceased hostages to Israel.

Within the resolution, the UN Security Council opposes any efforts aimed at altering the demographic or territorial landscape of the Gaza Strip, including measures that diminish its territorial integrity. It also reaffirms the Council’s dedication to the vision of a two-State solution.

This envisions Israel and Palestine coexisting as democratic states, living alongside each other peacefully within secure and internationally recognized borders, in accordance with international law and pertinent United Nations resolutions.

Egypt expressed its approval of the UN Security Council’s resolution on Monday, which calls for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. In a statement, Egypt urges both Hamas and Israel to finalize the proposed agreement supported by the resolution.

​​According to UN humanitarian sources, approximately 80,000 individuals have fled Rafah due to ongoing Israeli bombardment in and around the southernmost city of Gaza.

UNRWA stated that over 47,500 individuals are believed to have vacated their shelters in Rafah.

Since 7 October, over 35,000 people – many of them children and women – have been reported killed in the seven-month-long war, according to the latest data reported by WAFA Agency. An additional 79,000 were injured with many more trapped under rubble caused by Israeli airstrikes.