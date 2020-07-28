In Photos: A Look At the First Restaurant Near Giza Pyramids

Egypt’s Minister of Antiquities and Toursim Khaled al-Anani unveiled the first restaurant to serve tourists near the Giza Pyramids as part of plans to renovate the area with Orascom group.

Al Anani noted that the restaurant is set to be open within just a few days, taking into account all the necessary health precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Named Nine Lounge, the restaurant falls within a larger renovation plan for the Giza pyramids that amounts up to LE400 million, which will also include future services such as shopping and several other cafes and restaurants.

