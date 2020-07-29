Arts & Culture

Egyptian-American Series Ramy Snags Three Emmy Nominations

Ramy Youssef in 2017. Photo courtesy of MPAC National.

In the nominations for the 72nd Television Academy’s Emmy Awards announced Tuesday, Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef received three nominations for his Hulu show Ramy

The show recently released its second season, with supporting actor Mahershala Ali (Moonlight, Green Book) as Sheikh Malik, a role for which he received the nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

الحمدلله 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy) on Jul 28, 2020 at 12:40pm PDT

Youssef himself received two nominations, his first being Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, for his titular character as Ramy. He is joined in the category by well-known actors such as Don Cheadle, Anthony Anderson, Eugene Levy, Ted Danson, and Michael Douglas. He was also nominated for outstanding directing for a comedy series for an episode of the series.

“There’s so many more stories that that could be told so it excites me for the bigger picture, one that doesn’t even include me,” Youssef told The Hollywood Reporter on the show’s inclusion in the awards.

The show tackles religion, culture and a first-generation American’s life growing up in New Jersey, with controversial themes like sex, marriage and infidelity.

Ramy Youssef is a first-generation American from New Jersey whose Egyptian parents moved to the U.S. in the 80s. He started his career as a stand-up comedian after attending acting classes. He created the series Ramy to add more visibility to Arab American Muslims on screen. 

Earlier this year, Youssef won a Best Performance Golden Globe award for his role in the first season of the series. 

The series, which was recently renewed for a third season, features well-known Arab actors including Hiam Abbass, Amr Waked and Laith Nakli.

Anti-Harassment Egyptian Instagram Account Assault Police Forced Into Silence Due to Threats

mm

