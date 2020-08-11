Buzz

In Photos: Netflix Releases First Look At Egyptian Original Series ‘Paranormal’

Ahmed Khaled Tawfik and ‘Ma Waraa al Tabiaa’ (Metaphysics)

After a year since its announcement, Netflix debuted the first images on the anticipated Egyptian original series ‘Paranormal’, which marks the first collaboration to happen between the world’s leading entertainment service and Egypt.

The show is based on renowed Egyptian writer Ahmed Tawfik’s best-selling series ‘Paranormal’, which sold more than 50 million copies. The series is set in the 1960s and revolves around the life of Refaat Ismail, a hematologist played by Egyptian actor and writer Ahmed Amin. Faced with a ‘journey of doubt’ as his long scientific convictions are questioned, Ismail is accompanied by his colleague Maggie, played by Lebanese actress Razane Jammal, to enter a paranormal world in a bid to save humanity.

Egyptian director Amr Salama, who was also the director of Oscar-entry Sheikh Jackson (2017), shared the images on Twitter,”We are gladly sharing the first look images of ‘Paranormal’,We present to you Dr. Refaat Ismael (a hematologist in his forties, thin, bald and smokes like a chimney) and Maggie Mckillop (The woman who can walk on grass without bending it),” he said.

Scheduled to be released in the fall of 2020, this would make it the third original Netflix show to come out of the Middle East, followed by Jinn and Whispers.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson to Play Ancient Egyptian Supervillain 'Black Adam'

