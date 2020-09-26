Arts & Culture

In Photos: Egyptian Phone Photographer Captures Downtown Cairo at Sunrise

mm
In Photos: Egyptian Phone Photographer Captures Downtown Cairo at Sunrise

Downtown Cairo Walkway. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.

Mohamed Reyad, a Cairo-based phone photographer, used to go out walking before working hours after Fajr prayer before sunrise to take photos of the downtown Cairo area.

Al Fawalah in Abdeen. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Davis Bryan Building in Downtown Cairo. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Nile Corniche. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.

“Not only do I enjoy the sky, it’s the whole view, the Nile river, sky, building, the streets, even the few people walking, the reflection on Nile river, the fishing boats and the birds. All of these views are amazing,” Reyad told Egyptian Streets.

Talaat Harb Square. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Cairo Tower Nile view. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Nile view at sunrise. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Kasr El Nile Bridge view. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Downtown Cairo. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Talaat Harb Square. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Kasr El Nile Bridge. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Nile View. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.
Nile View. Photo courtesy of Mohamed Reyad.

A Closer Look at the Keto Diet: Egypt's Latest Dietary Trend
Egypt Upholds Court Order to Ban Jewish Festival of 19th Century Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Fresh Grad Journalist. Writer and Multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

Clean Cinema and Egypt: How Normalized Are Portrayals of Harassment?

Reem AbdulkaderSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

A Closer Look at the Keto Diet: Egypt’s Latest Dietary Trend

Mary AravanisSeptember 27, 2020
Read More

Egypt Upholds Court Order to Ban Jewish Festival of 19th Century Rabbi Yaakov Abuhatzeira

Egyptian StreetsSeptember 26, 2020
Read More

A Brief Guide to Egyptian Cinema’s Most Memorable Monologues

Mary AravanisSeptember 25, 2020
Read More

Local Bazaar Brings Together Over 100 Egyptian Women Entrepreneurs

ES BuzzSeptember 23, 2020
Read More

From Street to Culture: UNTY’s Female-led “Berahet-ha” Preaches Women’s Freedom in Egypt

Noran Alaa MorsiSeptember 21, 2020
Read More

A Brief Visual History of the Zodiac in Islam

Noran Alaa MorsiSeptember 17, 2020
Read More

In Photos: Arabic Typography in Egypt Through The Ages

Noran Alaa MorsiSeptember 16, 2020
Read More