In Photos: Egyptian Phone Photographer Captures Downtown Cairo at Sunrise

Mohamed Reyad, a Cairo-based phone photographer, used to go out walking before working hours after Fajr prayer before sunrise to take photos of the downtown Cairo area.

“Not only do I enjoy the sky, it’s the whole view, the Nile river, sky, building, the streets, even the few people walking, the reflection on Nile river, the fishing boats and the birds. All of these views are amazing,” Reyad told Egyptian Streets.

All of Reyad’s photos are taken using his smartphone. You can find more of Mohamed Reyad’s photos on his Instagram @mohamdriyd.

