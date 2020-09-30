Combining Fitness with Charity: Virtual Fitness Classes That Help You Support a Cause in Egypt

NEYA, an Egyptian social enterprise, is giving you the opportunity to stay fit and also be part of something bigger: a social cause that will impact the lives of many.

Through virtual classes, you can now exercise and at the same time support a cause the instructor has chosen, which you can register through the Neya app.

Sara El Sherbiny, a vinyasa and yin yoga instructor, will be giving one class a month for all levels on soft vinyasa classes to refresh the mind and body on Saturday mornings. Eighty percent of the proceeds will go to relief aid to the 15th May community as a result of the storm that hit in early March of this year.

On October 13, yoga instructor Jenane Benhalim will also be giving yoga classes to help support initiatives targeting the local community, and on October 24, May Mourad will have a 30 min full body HIIT workout that will cover both strength and conditioning, which will support care and medical treatment to disadvantaged children with autism campaign.

To support mental health, Yasmine El Rashidy will have a ladies fitness class on October 31, which will include one hour of lower body and core workout focusing on toning and shaping thighs and abs, and 70% of proceeds will go to a mental health campaign.

NEYA is a social enterprises dedicating to supporting all causes, including poverty, women empowerment, health, orphanages, education, animal rights, refugees, elderly care and people with disabilities.

Just recently, NEYA launched the ‘Neya App’ to help connect the larger population with all development organizations and volunteering opportunities. “Giving back to our community is now only one click away. We help refer people to the right places and organization so they could connect with the causes they care about,” Christiane Khouzam, project manager, told Egyptian Streets.

The app features several ways of helping out, whether through volunteering, donating, sponsoring, supporting, and creating awareness for a cause or initiative, with a vision to unify the development community and become a driving agent for development.

