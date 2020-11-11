16 Photos Showcasing Egypt’s Diverse Landscapes

The desert scene is one that Egyptians abroad are often mistaken to permanently live in, whether with a camel-related transportation joke or breaking the myth of owning a personal pyramid. Egyptians often have to clarify that Egypt holds scenery far beyond the pyramids and the sandy desert.

Egypt contains over 25 large cities, yet Cairo and Alexandria have overtaken visual and popular culture, with other cities and towns rarely getting attention. Solely captured by Egyptian photographers, these photos showcase the vast and diverse scenery of Egypt, from beaches, lakes and urban scenes, all the way to the mountains and forests that dot the country!

Subscribe to our newsletter