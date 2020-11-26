News

Two Sentenced to Death for Killing of 24-Year-Old Maryam in Egypt’s Maadi

Two Sentenced to Death for Killing of 24-Year-Old Maryam in Egypt’s Maadi

Maadi Metro. Credit: Mohamed Ouda

The Cairo Criminal Court sentenced two men to death for the killing of a 24-year-old woman earlier this year in Cairo’s Maadi.

The death sentences are preliminary and will be confirmed after Egypt’s Grand Mufti Shawki Allam either approves or rejects the punishment, a non-binding legal tradition in Egypt for all death sentences in the country.

In a statement to Al-Masry Al-Youm, Hisham Amer, the lawyer acting on behalf of 24-year-old Maryam Mohamed’s family, said that the death sentence is “a victory for all Egyptian girls”. Amer added that Maryam’s family were relieved after the ruling.

The two defendants, along with a third perpetrator, were accused by prosecutors of deliberately killing Maryam Mohamed after an attempt to steal her handbag. A statement released by the Egyptian Public Prosecution in October revealed that Maryam died from sustaining head injuries after being dragged by the defendants’ car.

According to the Public Prosecution, Maryam was wearing the handbag and as a result of attempts to steal it, she was dragged by the defendants’ car until she hit a parked car, leaving her with serious injuries. An ambulance arrived 30 minutes after the incident, following which Maryam died. The statement added that a firearm and another weapon were found in the possession of the defendants.

The third perpetrator referred to in the Public Prosecution’s statement was not present at the scene of the crime. Instead, the third man was charged with assisting the two defendants by providing them with his vehicle for the purposes of carrying out the crime.

At the time of the killing in October, initial local media reports had indicated Maryam was killed after resisting sexual harassment and assault. This stirred outrage across Egypt, with many shedding light on the issue of sexual crimes which continue to occur widely in Egypt.

However, Egypt’s Public Prosecution, and later charges, did not reveal the incidence of any sexual assault or other sexual crime.

Egypt Faces International Condemnation Over EIPR Arrests

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
News
@egyptianstreets

Related Items

More in News

Egypt Faces International Condemnation Over EIPR Arrests

Niveen GhoneimNovember 25, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Nadeen Ashraf on BBC’s ‘100 Most Influential Women’ of 2020

Mirna AbdulaalNovember 24, 2020
Read More

German Citizen Accused of Spying on Angela Merkel’s Press Office for Egypt

Egyptian StreetsNovember 17, 2020
Read More

Egypt Unearths Largest Archaeological Discovery of 2020

Egyptian StreetsNovember 14, 2020
Read More

Egypt’s Mo Salah Tests Positive for COVID-19

Noran Alaa MorsiNovember 13, 2020
Read More

110,000 COVID-19 Cases Now Officially Recorded in Egypt

Egyptian StreetsNovember 13, 2020
Read More

Eight Peacekeepers Killed in Egypt Sinai Helicopter Crash

Egyptian StreetsNovember 12, 2020
Read More

Egypt to Investigate Viral Blasphemous, Anti-Prophet Muhammad Facebook Comments: Public Prosecution

Egyptian StreetsNovember 11, 2020
Read More