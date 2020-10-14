Egyptian Woman Killed After Being Sexually Assaulted, Dragged by Car

Egypt’s prosecution has ordered the arrest of three men who allegedly killed a woman who turned down their unwanted sexual advances and resisting their verbal and physical harassment. According to local media reports, the three suspects ran the woman over before dragging her behind their car for three meters.

The victim’s body was found lying in a pool of blood on a street in Maadi, exhibiting visible signs of severe tears, lacerations and broken bones, according to Al Arabiya.

The three suspects were identified earlier today by Egyptian authorities after CCTV footage from cameras belonging to nearby stores showed them verbally harassing the victim before physically assaulting her. According to Youm7, police investigations concluded that the suspects chased the victim—who was leaving her workplace—with their car.

Al Arabiya reports that one of the alleged perpetrators attempted to grab her, which led for her clothes to get caught on the vehicle, at which point she fell underneath the car tires. The three men then proceeded to drag her behind them for several meters, before driving off and leaving her body on the road. The time of death has not been made clear, but authorities have confirmed that the three suspects committed the crime last night in Maadi, according to Al Ahram Online.

This comes as Egyptian society reckons with a series of horrific incidents of sexual violence towards women, namely the Fairmont Crime, which refers to the gang rape of a young woman by a group of men who filmed and shared the crime, and the allegations against serial sexual predator Ahmed Bassam Zaki, who has been accused by over 50 women and girls of crimes, ranging from rape, sexual assault and child sexual abuse, to sexual harassment, extortion and blackmail.

Sexual harassment and violence against women have been deemed an epidemic by women’s rights activists and feminist leaders who have been at the fore of a growing anti-sexual harassment movement that has been sweeping Egypt since the allegations against Zaki became public earlier this year.

Subscribe to our newsletter