Arts & Culture

Egyptian Film Photographers Capture their Love for Analog

mm
Egyptian Film Photographers Capture their Love for Analog

Photo courtesy of Sandy Sameh.

Film photography is by no means a new way of photography, in fact, it has been around since the late 1880s, and is one of the earliest ways of documenting a scene visually. However, with the rise of digital photography in the late 1990s and early 2000s, photographic film slowly became obsolete.

Film developing labs and darkrooms in Egypt and the world slowly started to shut down because the need for digital equipment was growing and people no longer needed to go through the long and limiting process of film photography.

That is until digital photography became the norm, and photography enthusiasts started yearning for that vintage feel again.

Especially during the last several months of quarantine, many young photographers in Egypt have been discovering film cameras that used to belong to their parents or grandparents, and deciding to experiment with them as part of their quarantine hobbies, on walks and with their families while exploring their neighborhoods.

Tanta, Egypt. Photo courtesy of Noor Khaled.

Of the many Egyptian film enthusiasts who first got acquainted with film photography during quarantine is Sandy Sameh.

“My mom has always had an analog camera and it has been laying for years in my grandpa’s house,” Sameh told Egyptian Streets.

During quarantine, Sameh thought of digging more and exploring this area of photography when she realized she wanted to capture those quarantine moments through a different lens.

“A lens that captures only the very precious moments, since you only get 36 pictures,” she added.

Photo courtesy of Sandy Sameh.

Ziad Kamal is a fellow photographer who says film photography was one of his highlights for 2020.

“I really enjoyed the process of capturing then waiting for the pictures to be received after developing the roll. This is the reason why I’m passionate about it. I feel that every film roll is a new experiment since I never know what the final results will be,” Kamal told Egyptian Streets.

“These pictures were taken during this year across different cities on the Mediterranean sea; Alex, North Coast and Sidi Henesh. They were shot on fresh Kodak gold 200 using my Yashica point and shoot.” Photo courtesy of Ziad Kamal.

He particularly enjoys the colors that come up in the photos and the various accidents that occur while developing the roll.

“I wanted to capture the vibe so they were taken at different times; some were during sunrise and sunset on the beach and others were during daylight. I was delighted with the outcome whether the colors or the composition.” Photo courtesy of Ziad Kamal.
Photo courtesy of Ziad Kamal.

 

Others enjoy film photography because of its reminiscence of the past when fine arts had a different flavor. Amr Attia is passionate about film photography because it lets him experience the golden age of photography, not knowing what will come out of the camera.

“It makes me feel alive when I get that nice shot I was aiming for,” he said.

“For these photos, I was going to try new film and film photos in a nice location. It took 30 minutes and the photos turned out so much better than I expected.”  Photo courtesy of Amr Attia.
Photo courtesy of Amr Attia.

Noureldin Merghany also thinks the photos turn out more “retro” and different from the regular digital cameras.

“I thought, most photographers use regular digital cameras so what’s going to make me special if we’re all taking the same type of images and getting mostly the same results? So, I started shooting with film,” he said.

“This is Moe, one of the well known underground break/hip hop dancers and this was while shooting one of his videos. It was in the middle of the pandemic too and because we couldn’t rent any studio or any place to shoot the video, we shot it on a roof in Bahary, a famous location in Alexandria, so you can see the whole city in this image and video too.” Photo courtesy of Noureldin Merghany.
“It was in the middle of the pandemic, my friends wanted to hang out and swim for a little and all the beaches were closed due to the lockdown so we figured out we could just jump in this spot and no one’s going to see us or complain, which was really fun.” Photo courtesy of Noureldin Merghany.

Film photography has a surprise element, and the photographer’s inability to see their shots right away creates excitement.

Photo courtesy of Haya Gamal.

“Film works as a better memory than mine. You’re limited to a certain picture-count, so all the memories you choose to include in these limited pictures are always ones that make you squeal, beam, you name it, the moment the lab sends you your scans, because you have this keepsake of different moments you had almost forgotten if it weren’t for film,” Haya Gamal said.

Photo courtesy of Haya Gamal.
“I’ve been trying to find the right adjective to describe how shooting film feels like, but I honestly don’t think they have a word for that yet because as cliché as this one will sound, it’s something felt rather than articulated.” Photo courtesy of Haya Gamal.

Najla Said shares the sentiment of the emotional relationship the photographer has with their photos. 

Photo courtesy of Najla Said.

There’s the tactile relationship when you develop, print or scan, you just build this intimacy with the work; but also the distance when you don’t see the images until they get developed,” Said said. 

Photo courtesy of Najla Said.

Photographic film makes her a better critic of her own work because she can be a bit more objective, becoming much more conscious of the things she chooses to photograph.

Photo courtesy of Najla Said.

“You get to know more about yourself, why certain subjects or composition attracted you and are “worth” it versus others that didn’t,” she added.

For some, the medium is emotional because it was passed down to them by a family member. Just the process of learning from someone else makes the activity more fun.

“My dad used to use a film camera when I was a kid, so for me it was acting on something that he loves with just an interest of exploring,” Mayar NassarMayar Nassar told Egyptian Streets.

Nassar’s father. Photo courtesy of Mayar Nassar.

Nassar’s passion for film photography stems from her love of documentation, which is what attracts her to the entire field of photography.

“But film particularly for me was a transitional point because before film, I only did architectural photography and hated taking pictures of people. With film, I started to really love seeing people on camera,” she said.

Photo courtesy of Mayar Nassar.

Salma Olama also got interested in film photography after fixing up her grandfather’s old camera and immediately became obsessed with it.

“I’ve been using that camera for three-ish years now and it’s the most precious thing I own. I’ve tried out different analog cameras, medium and large format and I don’t know why I get really giddy and excited whenever I get to try out a new analog camera just because there’s so much variety in the mechanics of it and the results,” Olama shared.

“I enjoy being patient for it, like I’m waiting for Christmas presents.” Photo courtesy of Salma Olama.

Something that many of the film photography enthusiasts shared about their love for the medium is its ineffable magical quality that they could not describe.

Photo courtesy of Salma Olama.

“It’s just magical I always sound like a really excited pretentious 10 year old whenever I talk about it but it just gets me so hyped,” Olama added.

Photo courtesy of Salma Olama.
Photo courtesy of Salma Olama.

While film photography can cover a range of genres from landscape photography, editorial and fine art photography, Sama Nasser specifically loves to capture Cairo in her photos.

“I really like the old buildings because it’s make me think of how the older people were living and how everyone has a story, that’s why I love to capture those people who have different lives but all walk in the same street, waiting for the same bus.” Photo courtesy of Sama Naser.

“I really love to describe how it feels to live in Cairo,” she said.

Photo courtesy of Sama Naser.

Among the numerous amounts of benefits unique to film photography that were expressed by its fans, Youssef Azer adds that it also slows the photographer down.

Azer’s grandparents. Photo courtesy of Youssef Azer.

“It makes you think about composition, framing, and what makes the best photograph with what you have in front of you, as every frame costs money and film is quite scarce and not readily available in Egypt,” Azer added.

Photo courtesy of Youssef Azer.

The Darkroom is one of the very few functioning darkrooms in Egypt, with their Downtown Cairo store selling film cameras, film and developing and scanning rolls of film. However, for those far from downtown, or Cairo as a whole, the hobby remains to be an exclusive area of photography.

Alexandria, Egypt. “To me, the spark was always the curiosity aspect of film photography and the awkward unusual feeling of film versus holding a digital camera while being patient with a friend like the “Pentax” film camera. It’s definitely worth it!” Photo courtesy of Noor Khaled.

Nevertheless, old film cameras can be relatively cheap in relation to digital cameras, and judging by the sheer amount of people interested in the medium, it is by far a growing trend and hobby for Egyptian photographers.

A Closer Look at Why Certain Christmas Films Truly Never Get Old

Subscribe to our newsletter

Related Items
Arts & Culture
mm

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

Related Items

More in Arts & Culture

A Closer Look at Why Certain Christmas Films Truly Never Get Old

Mary AravanisDecember 10, 2020
Read More

Cairo Film Festival Responds to Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Egyptian Filmmaker Islam El Azzazi

Egyptian StreetsDecember 9, 2020
Read More

Platonic Productions Brings Immersive Film Experiences to Cairo Audiences

Mary AravanisDecember 4, 2020
Read More

’Tis the Season: 5 Places in Cairo to Get Christmas Decorations

Mary AravanisDecember 4, 2020
Read More

5 of Cairo’s Best Vintage and Thrift Stores Bringing Retro Back

Mary AravanisNovember 30, 2020
Read More

The Egyptian Artist Behind the Viral Sexual Harassment Outfit

Egyptian StreetsNovember 29, 2020
Read More

Behind High Walls: A Look at Egypt’s Youth in the 2020s

Noran Alaa MorsiNovember 27, 2020
Read More

From Nile to Skyline: 7 of the Best Rooftop Venues in Cairo

Mary AravanisNovember 26, 2020
Read More