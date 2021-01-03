Buzz

Introducing the Egyptian Streets Podcast: Stories from Street to Sound

Egyptian Streets is starting a podcast!

The Egyptian Streets podcast is a fortnightly podcast spotlighting rich conversations with exceptional people. Featuring Egyptians from around the world who fuel creative social change and their journeys that brought them here. From the intersection of Egyptian identity and creative social change, the podcast shares stories from street to sound.

The first episode comes out 10 January 2021 on all podcast platforms. Stay tuned for guests from Bassem Youssef to Rosaline El Bay and Nour Emam!

 

Team

Produced and Hosted by Noran Morsi.

Co-hosts: Mohamed Khairat, Amina Zaineldine, Farah Khairat, Mary Aravanis, Niveen Ismail

December 25th vs. January 7th: The Various Differences Between Two Christmas Dates

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

