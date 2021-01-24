On the Egyptian Streets Podcast: Graphic Novelist Deena Mohamed of Shubeik Lubeik

This week’s episode of the Egyptian Streets Podcast features Deena Mohamed, one of Egypt’s few published graphic novelists.

Her book trilogy Shubeik Lubeik tackles Egyptian society in a magical way, to say the least. Deena joins host Noran Morsi in talking about her inspiration for her books, the Qahira webcomic that launched her comics career, and advice for aspiring graphic novelists.

Listen below or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

