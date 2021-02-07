Arts & Culture

“It’s Never Too Late to Start Something New”: Bassem Youssef on the Egyptian Streets Podcast

mm
Bassem Youssef. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

For the third episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, we get to listen to some of Bassem Youssef’s insights and life experiences.

We often establish in this episode that Bassem Youssef needs no introduction, at least in the Arab World and North Africa – but to those who aren’t as familiar, he was once considered the Jon Stewart of Egypt. He was the host of Bernameg Al Bernameg from 2011-2014 which made him an Egyptian household name.

Now, he lives in California in a constant state of reinvention, from stand-up comedy to advocacy of healthy living with his Youtube series Plant B TV and a show for Al Sharq. He is also working on children’s books!

We chat with Bassem Youssef about the multiplicities of being an ambitious human in today’s world, and of course – about his favorite Egyptian food.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Make sure to subscribe to the Egyptian Streets podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Bold Colors, Bolder Messages: Artopathic Brings ‘Artivism’ to Egypt
Egyptian Actor Ezzat El-Alaili Dies Aged 86

Arts & Culture Reporter. Writer and multidisciplinary artist with a passion for podcasting and theatre. Pre-pandemic, can be spotted getting work done from a Cairo coffee shop, train in Delhi or a New York subway. Intra-pandemic, works at a sunny window with lots of iced coffee.

