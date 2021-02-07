“It’s Never Too Late to Start Something New”: Bassem Youssef on the Egyptian Streets Podcast

For the third episode of The Egyptian Streets Podcast, we get to listen to some of Bassem Youssef’s insights and life experiences.

We often establish in this episode that Bassem Youssef needs no introduction, at least in the Arab World and North Africa – but to those who aren’t as familiar, he was once considered the Jon Stewart of Egypt. He was the host of Bernameg Al Bernameg from 2011-2014 which made him an Egyptian household name.

Now, he lives in California in a constant state of reinvention, from stand-up comedy to advocacy of healthy living with his Youtube series Plant B TV and a show for Al Sharq. He is also working on children’s books!

We chat with Bassem Youssef about the multiplicities of being an ambitious human in today’s world, and of course – about his favorite Egyptian food.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

