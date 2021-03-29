Egyptian Swimmer Farida Osman Qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

Egyptian swimmer Farida Osman recently qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after winning a gold medal at the International Swim Coaches Association (ISCA) finals.

The four-day tournament was held in the US, where Osman participated in three of its events and won the gold medal in all three of them.

The Egyptian Swimming Federation congratulated Osman on Facebook, stating “Congratulations to the golden butterfly Farida Osman, for her qualification to the Tokyo Olympics with a time of 57.84 seconds in the 100-meter butterfly race, congratulations to Egypt.”

Osman also shared the news on Instagram, writing “Can’t wait to represent Egypt in my 3rd Olympics this summer! Thank you all for your continuous support,” she wrote.

Nicknamed ‘the golden fish’, the Egyptian champion won Egypt’s first medal in the 50m butterfly’s race at the FINA World Aquatics Championships in the Hungarian capital of Budapest.

Soon after, Osman won Best Female Athlete from Africa 2017 at the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) Awards at the Czech Republic.

The athlete, who started swimming at the tender age of four, also participated in the 2018 Mediterranean Games (Spain) where she won two gold medals, and a silver medal.

The competitive athlete currently holds a record for the fastest female swimmer in Africa, specializes in the freestyle and butterfly categories.

