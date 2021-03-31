Buzz

Yodawy: Powering a Digital Healthcare Revolution in Egypt

The first episode of the International Finance Corporation‘s new series ‘#IFCinConversation’ features entrepreneur Rami Hallal, the co-founder of Yodawy.

In this episode, Hallal talks about Yodawy, a leading digital health platform in Egypt, and explains what it takes to build a successful business. Yodawy is a Cairo-based medicine delivery app that allows customers to browse and order medicine and personal care products.

“We see Egypt as a start-up hub,” says Hallal, adding that hands-on investing from venture capital is needed to transfer the “know-how” for Egypt’s private sector.

Find out more about Yodawy and Hallal’s key tips for Egyptian entrepreneurs by watching the full episode embedded above or by clicking here.

