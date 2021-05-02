Podcast: Felukah’s Storytelling Through Rap and Movement from Cairo to New York

Felukah doesn’t believe in labels, but if she did, she’d fall under many: artist, storyteller, poet, rapper, and soon-to-be director. She started with poetry in her high school English class and she’s now on several top Spotify lists in the MENA region for her several albums.
The New-York based artist joins the Egyptian Streets Podcast in an episode co-hosted by her best friend Farah Khairat in Australia, and host Noran Morsi in Egypt.
