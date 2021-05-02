Arts & Culture

Podcast: Felukah’s Storytelling Through Rap and Movement from Cairo to New York

Felukah. Illustration by Noran Morsi.

Felukah doesn’t believe in labels, but if she did, she’d fall under many: artist, storyteller, poet, rapper, and soon-to-be director. She started with poetry in her high school English class and she’s now on several top Spotify lists in the MENA region for her several albums.

The New-York based artist joins the Egyptian Streets Podcast in an episode co-hosted by her best friend Farah Khairat in Australia, and host Noran Morsi in Egypt.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

Breaking the Taboo: Arab Women Writing Erotic Literature in New Book Collection

