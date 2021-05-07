Buy Kahk and Support the Egyptian Food Bank: Breadfast

Breadfast, one of Egypt’s leading delivery services for baked goods, groceries and other household items, is marking 2021’s Eid Al-Fitr with a campaign to support disadvantaged communities in Egypt.

As part of the campaign ‘Be Joyful and Spread Joy’, Breadfast created a ‘Buy One Donate One’ premium and festive kahk box specifically created for the Egyptian Food Bank. Customers are able to ‘donate’ kahk to the Egyptian Food Bank through purchasing the ‘Buy One Donate One’ box for EGP 240.

Breadfast explains that “by buying this box, customers will be paying for one kahk box (normally EGP 160), plus half the price of another kahk box donated to the Egyptian Food Bank (EGP 80)”.

“Breadfast will pay the other half and deliver the box to the Egyptian Food Bank on our customers’ behalf”.

Why kahk? The sugar-covered cookies are a significant staple of Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in Egypt, which marks the end of Ramadan. Egyptians in particular celebrate the end of the month by devouring large amounts of kahk.

Through the campaign, Breadfast hopes that it will be able to extend the joy of kahk to those less fortunate.

“With this initiative, we aim extend joy to less fortunate households and help them celebrate Eid the same way our customers do,” says Breadfast.

For Egyptian Streets readers wishing to order kahk products, Breadfast is also offering a 10 percent, one-time use discount that expires on 6 June 2021. The code is ESKHK and orders can be made through Breadfast’s mobile application (click here).

