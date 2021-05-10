American Cancer Patient Gloria Walker’s Dream to Visit Egypt’s Pyramids Comes True

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Khaled El-Anany, welcomed on Sunday Gloria Walker, a 56-year-old American cancer patient who flew all the way from Philadelphia to Cairo to realise her lifelong dream of visiting the Pyramids.

El-Anany received Walker at the Sphinx, which was opened exclusively for her. Gloria Walker said she was happy to meet the Minister, and thanked him for what the Ministry has done to support her trip to the Pyramids, the Ministry noted in a release. She also expressed her appreciation for the great hospitality that she saw from the Egyptian people since her arrival.

The Minister also invited her to visit Luxor, according to the Ministry’s statement, to give her an opportunity to learn more about the ancient Egyptian civilization.

At the end of her trip to the pyramids, El-Anany offered her a replica of the goddess Ma’aat – considered to be the goddess of justice and truth – to place in her home in Philadelphia to remind her of her unforgettable visit to Egypt.

As a hospital dietitian, Walker never visited Egypt due to her dislike of flying, yet after being diagnosed with bladder cancer last year, her son Dustin Vitale launched a cheesesteak fundraiser to fund the trip and achieve her lifelong dream.

“To my first friend, my best friend, my forever friend. All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to you my mother. All of my accomplishments are yours. Happy to know that I have made you proud. You deserve the world my sweet strong mother! I hope to be half the father as you were a mother to me!” he wrote on Instagram.

