Two Million Tourists Visited to Egypt in 2021: Tourism Minister

The number of tourists that visited Egypt in the first five months of 2021 totaled two million, Minister of Tourism Khaled El-Enany said on Wednesday during a seminar held by the Mostaqbal Watan (Nation’s Future Party) political party.

This equals to 400,000 tourists visiting Egypt per month, El-Enany noted, which is regarded as an impressive number considering the negative repercussions the COVID-19 pandemic had on travel and the tourism industry.

This also represents 40 percent of revenues gained before the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, as 13 million tourists visited Egypt in total in 2019.

The Minister added that Egypt is keen on maintaining safety precautions to protect visitors from the virus, as earlier in June Ministry of Health announced on that Egypt has fully vaccinated staff in key resorts and hotels in the Red Sea and South Sinai governorates to prepare to receive tourists in the summer.

The vaccine is also available in medical units, mobile medical clinics, and medical centers inside hotels to ensure full vaccination of all new visitors and staff, and are provided to foreign residents in Egypt upon their request.

In June 2020, Egypt joined a list of 100 countries around the world after it received the ‘Safe Travels’ stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council due to its effective adoption of a wide range of hygiene and safety measures to curb the spread of the virus in line with the recommendations of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

To visit Egypt, travelers must carry a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate from their country issued up to 72 or 96 hours prior to the time of departure.

