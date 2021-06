Meet Egyptian-American Journalist Rowaida Abdelaziz in Egyptian Streets Podcast Return

The first of our 10 Qahirat is Rowaida Abdelaziz, an Egyptian-American journalist whose family is from Alexandria. She spent some pivotal time in her youth in Alexandria and later moved back to New Jersey with her family. We explore the nuances of living in the West, journalism in an Egyptian family, one of her most critical stories as a journalist, and Muslim woman joy.

The Egyptian Streets Podcast is BACK! Season 2 focuses on Egyptian women: QAHIRAT. The Egyptian woman is multi-faceted, creative and absolutely powerful. Egyptian Streets is bringing you stories of 10 Egyptian women, from Cairo and the world.

Listen above or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Anchor, Pocket Casts, or Spotify.

