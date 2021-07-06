Nostalgic Dining: 5 Cairo Restaurants from Bygone Times

Dining out can be a truly enjoyable experience, especially with all the creative culinary creations making their way into the Egyptian market. However, sometimes we just want to take a break from our fast-paced lives and go back to simpler times.

If you’re craving a dining experience reminiscent of older Cairo, pass by one of these longstanding eateries on your next outing.

1. La Casetta – Dokki, Nasr City, Heliopolis, and Sheikh Zayed

Many of us have fond memories of going to La Casetta as children. Established in 1985, the Italian restaurant is known for offering thick, cheesy pizzas similar to the Chicago deep-dish pizza. Don’t skip the trademark blue mints offered with the check – they’re the best part.

Recommended: La Casetta Pizza

Price range: EGP $$-$$$

2. Le Chantilly – Korba, Giza, and Downtown Cairo

This Swiss eatery serves everything from oriental breakfast to cheese fondue. Part of the Swiss Restaurants chain, Le Chantilly has been a Cairo staple for decades and recently opened a new branch in the North Coast to bring guests a taste of nostalgia right by the beach.

Recommended: Cheese Fondue

Price range: EGP $$-$$$

3. Felfela – Downtown Cairo

A rustic-style restaurant established in 1959, Felfela is one of the oldest and most popular tourist destinations in Downtown Cairo. Its spacious dining hall and array of oriental dishes allow patrons to experience authentic Egyptian cuisine.

Recommended: Falafel with Pastrami and Cheddar Cheese

Price range: EGP $-$$

4. Didos Al Dente – Zamalek

A lot of Egyptians will forever associate pasta with Didos. Founded in 1993, the cozy Italian restaurant is the perfect place to stop by when you’re craving a wholesome, old-school experience; it’s delightful watching new generations continue discovering it.

Recommended: Penne All Arrabbiatta

Price range: EGP $-$$

5. Greek Club – Downtown Cairo

Another one of Downtown Cairo’s most iconic spots, the Greek Club used to be a Greeks-only club until it became open to people of all nationalities after the 1952 revolution. Its menu offers a variety of oriental and Greek options, but it’s famous for its authentic Greek salad.

Recommended: Greek Salad

Price range: $-$$

Price key used in this article:

$ = inexpensive

$$ = moderately expensive

$$$ = expensive

