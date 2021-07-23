News

Nour El Sherbini and Ali Farag Win 2020-2021 PSA World’s Championship

Nour El Sherbini and Ali Farag after winning PSA World Championship. Source: Nour El Sherbini’s Facebook Page

Nour El Sherbini and Ali Farag won PSA World’s Championship after defeating Nouran Gohar and Mohammed Farag respectively on Friday 23 July in Chicago, Illinois.

It is the fifth time for 25-year-old El Sherbini to win the Women’s PSA World Championship in six years while it’s the second time for 29-year-old Farag.

According to PSA World Tour, El Sherbini is the third woman to ever win five world championships titles and Farag is the third Egyptian athlete to win the title the second time in a row.

El Sherbini has been asking people to follow the ongoing squash matches through her Facebook page since her match which qualified her to the semi-finals despite it coinciding with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After winning the title, El Sherbini expressed her happiness by sharing pictures of the moment she won the match.

“It’s really hard to believe that I have just won my fifth World Championship. It was very tough until the end, Nouran kept pushing me, she kept fighting and never gave up. That’s why she’s here and she’s playing her first World Championship final. I know how big it is and how she’s feeling.” stated El Sherbini to PSA World Tour

According to Sports News Egypt, El Sherbini qualified for the finals after defeating US-born Amanda Sobhy 3-0 on Sunday 22 July.

Nour El Sherbini after her match with Nouran Gohary. Source: Nour El-Sherbini’s Facebook Page

For Farag, this win counts as his 22nd title in his career and it comes only 11 days after the birth of his baby daughter, Farida.

“I’m quite emotional about this because it’s a special week for me with my baby daughter born just before this and having my parents in my corner,” said Farag to PSA World Tour.

Farrag expressed his admiration for his opponent, Mohammed El Shorbagy, by highlighting how grateful he is since El Shorbagy has been an inspiration for him to join world championships.

“Mohamed, when I share a court with him, every time it’s an honour. We are here, our generation, because of him. He paved the way for us and we have to keep raising our game. I’m in awe of what he does and he is the reason that we are here today,” stated Farag to PSA World Tour

It was the first time for two athletes, Mohammed El Shorbagy and Nouran Gohar, from the same club to qualify for the PSA World Championship together, Sports News Egypt reported.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ali Farag (@aliamrfarag)

Egypt to Allow Orphans to Include Foster Parents' Names in Birth Certificates

