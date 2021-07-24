Egypt’s Olympics Handball Team Defeats Portugal 37-31

The Egyptian Handball team claimed the top position in Group B after defeating Portugal 37-31 on Saturday 24 July in the Preliminary Round of the Handball competition at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Egypt’s 20-year-old Ahmed Hesham Doudou was the top scorer of the match, with seven points followed by Yahia Omar and Ahmed El Ahmar who scored six points each.

Mohamed Essam El Tayar, the team’s goalkeeper, managed to block nine, strong offenses, which ultimately changed the match’s score, giving Egypt a clear lead over Portugal in the second half.

Egypt’s in Group B with Denmark, Portugal, Bahrain, Sweden, and Japan. While Group A includes France, Germany, Norway, Spain, Brazil, and Argentina.

Ashraf Sobhy, Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, attended this match alongside Hassan Moustafa, the President of the International Handball Federation (IHF).

The Pharaohs are up for World Cup Rematch with Denmark on Monday 26 July at 7:15 AM (Cairo time) after missing out on the chance of winning it in the IHF Men’s World Cup in January 2021. Despite giving the audience a thrilling match and an impressive performance, the Pharaohs lost the penalties of this match 4-3. Given the promising performance of the team, Egypt is hoping to win a medal at this year’s Olympics.

