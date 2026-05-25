Grand Egyptian Museum Warns of Fake Ticket Websites and Social Media Scams

The Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) issued an urgent warning on Saturday 23 May to both international and local visitors regarding a renewed wave of cyber scams that impersonate the museum and target people attempting to book admission tickets.

In a statement, the museum’s CEO, Ahmed Ghoneim, said specialized teams are continuously monitoring dozens of fraudulent websites and fake social media pages that lure unsuspecting tourists with promises of “immediate booking” or discounted tickets, with the aim of stealing credit card details and personal data.

Ghoneim said the museum has been working closely with cybercrime authorities to counter the threat and has already dismantled a wide network of these digital traps.

He added that more than 50 fraudulent websites have been shut down inside and outside Egypt, while emphasizing that the scams continue to resurface despite enforcement efforts.

As a result, the museum reiterated a key safeguard for travelers: the only secure, authorized way to obtain tickets is through the museum’s official website.

The warning comes amid strong global interest in the Grand Egyptian Museum, one of the world’s largest archaeological institutions.

The museum is located on more than 500,000 square meters near the Giza Pyramids and contains more than 100,000 artifacts, including over 50,000 items displayed to the public for the first time—featuring, among other treasures, the legendary collection associated with King Tutankhamun.

The museum’s leadership renewed its call for heightened vigilance, stressing that visitors should never share personal credentials or financial information with any platform other than the museum’s verified official booking channel.